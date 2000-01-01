|
|Today, 07:12 PM
|#1
Forum Helper
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Eastern Washington State
Posts: 236
Local Time: 06:01 PM
Server maintenance - Monday 9/28
On Monday 9/28 our data center will be doing some updates and maintenance. They have notified us that our servers may be offline for some period*of time and that the maintenance*window is 4PM - 11PM EDT.
We have little control over this and there*may be no noticeable*service interruption but I wanted to let you know that it's a possibility.
Linear Mode
