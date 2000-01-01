Server maintenance - Monday 9/28 - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Inside Broadcast
Reload this Page Server maintenance - Monday 9/28
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 07:12 PM   #1
Forum Helper
 
Janet H's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Eastern Washington State
Posts: 236
Local Time: 06:01 PM
Server maintenance - Monday 9/28
On Monday 9/28 our data center will be doing some updates and maintenance. They have notified us that our servers may be offline for some period*of time and that the maintenance*window is 4PM - 11PM EDT.

We have little control over this and there*may be no noticeable*service interruption but I wanted to let you know that it's a possibility.
Janet H is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:01 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×