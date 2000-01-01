Mobile App Changes - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Inside Broadcast
Reload this Page Mobile App Changes
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 05:57 PM   #1
Forum Helper
 
Janet H's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Eastern Washington State
Posts: 279
Local Time: 04:03 PM
Mobile App Changes
In the coming days forum access via the mobile app will be discontinued and we wanted to make you aware of some other options so that your surfing won't be interrupted.

Our forums software already has a mobile view with this same functionality. Transitioning to this view on smaller screens is straightforward and we'll add convenient links at the top of the page to help you navigate to the mobile-friendly view. You will find those links right at the top of the list of forums as you log in. Click the desired link to toggle the view.

In the coming months, we'll be moving to new software (exciting details soon) so this current change is a temporary one. Deprecating the mobile app has been a difficult choice but we are taking this step in an abundance of caution as security concerns for this aging platform increase. We take member privacy seriously and believe that the inconvenience caused by this change is outweighed by broader privacy issues. Thanks for understanding.

Example of new links location (coming in a few days):

Click image for larger version Name: Forum_app.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 13985
Janet H is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:03 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×