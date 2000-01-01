Janet H Forum Helper



Join Date: Dec 2006 Location: Eastern Washington State Posts: 235 Local Time: 12:45 PM

Forum update this week - SSL



For a long while now the forum login pages (where password info is passed) have been secure (httpS) but as noted by many, the rest of the site was not. We had delayed updating the entire site because there are thousands of links in posts to offsite images that are not https and those images might break (not display in posts). As those links recede in the rear-view mirror with the passage of time, we're hoping this will not be a major problem for forum readers. Look for the little lock icon in your browser address bar this week.



If you are an app user and run into trouble after the update, you may need to remove and reinstall the app. This week you will see a small change in the address bar of your browser as we move to an all SSL platform. (more reading here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTPS For a long while now the forum login pages (where password info is passed) have been secure (httpS) but as noted by many, the rest of the site was not. We had delayed updating the entire site because there are thousands of links in posts to offsite images that are not https and those images might break (not display in posts). As those links recede in the rear-view mirror with the passage of time, we're hoping this will not be a major problem for forum readers. Look for the little lock icon in your browser address bar this week.If you are an app user and run into trouble after the update, you may need to remove and reinstall the app.