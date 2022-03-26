|
|Today, 02:49 PM
|#1
Chrome Update - Security Patch ASAP
Hi folks - Please update chrome at the very first opportunity if you have it installed on your PC/laptop (even if you are not regularly using chrome).
An important security update patch was released by google on Friday and action is needed.
News and info here:
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/new...ed-in-attacks/
https://thehackernews.com/2022/03/go...update-to.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywi...h=5ee578ddaaa2
