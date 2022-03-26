Janet H Forum Helper



Join Date: Dec 2006 Location: Eastern Washington State Posts: 238 Local Time: 02:14 PM

Chrome Update - Security Patch ASAP



An important security update patch was released by google on Friday and action is needed.



News and info here:



https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/new...ed-in-attacks/



https://thehackernews.com/2022/03/go...update-to.html



https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywi...h=5ee578ddaaa2 Hi folks - Please update chrome at the very first opportunity if you have it installed on your PC/laptop (even if you are not regularly using chrome).An important security update patch was released by google on Friday and action is needed.News and info here: