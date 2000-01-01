PGP: Watching the Aurora Borealis, and hoping for a U2 Album someday - U2 Feedback

PGP: Watching the Aurora Borealis, and hoping for a U2 Album someday
The Aurora Borealis is dipping southward as the sun begins it's more active cycle.
It's 6 on a 9 scale. Not big and wide enough for NYC, Con. Northern most NH & Vermont, yes.

So we'll check that out and other good stuff while we wait to see if Our Guys make another album.

I hope so. One more. I loved SOE.

Check in my fellow stragglers!
Ms Purrl, JJ, the occasional other visitors - we're happy to have you here!

JJ sounds you and your fellow Fins amongst others will be treated to increasing Sky Shows again.

www.gi.alaska.edu

Very cool Aurora forecasting site!

Just saying Aurora now only; in case any of our Aussie, or Kiwi friends decide to drop in.

Oh, sigh, (it's nice to forget, then sad to remember) and STAY Safe out there!
