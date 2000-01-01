dazzledbylight Blue Crack Supplier



Join Date: Dec 2003 Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D Posts: 34,529 Local Time: 04:02 AM

PGP: Watching the Aurora Borealis, and hoping for a U2 Album someday

It's 6 on a 9 scale. Not big and wide enough for NYC, Con. Northern most NH & Vermont, yes.



So we'll check that out and other good stuff while we wait to see if Our Guys make another album.



I hope so. One more. I loved SOE.



Check in my fellow stragglers!

Ms Purrl, JJ, the occasional other visitors - we're happy to have you here!



JJ sounds you and your fellow Fins amongst others will be treated to increasing Sky Shows again.



www.gi.alaska.edu



Very cool Aurora forecasting site!



Just saying Aurora now only; in case any of our Aussie, or Kiwi friends decide to drop in.



Oh, sigh, (it's nice to forget, then sad to remember) and STAY Safe out there! The Aurora Borealis is dipping southward as the sun begins it's more active cycle.It's 6 on a 9 scale. Not big and wide enough for NYC, Con. Northern most NH & Vermont, yes.So we'll check that out and other good stuff while we wait to see if Our Guys make another album.I hope so. One more. I loved SOE.Check in my fellow stragglers!Ms Purrl, JJ, the occasional other visitors - we're happy to have you here!JJ sounds you and your fellow Fins amongst others will be treated to increasing Sky Shows again.Very cool Aurora forecasting site!Just saying Aurora now only; in case any of our Aussie, or Kiwi friends decide to drop in.Oh, sigh, (it's nice to forget, then sad to remember) and STAY Safe out there!