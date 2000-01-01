|
|Today, 05:29 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2005
Posts: 222
Local Time: 11:52 AM
|
Anybody living in England willing to help me out?
I just got back from a trip to London with my wife and daughter.
We went to John Lewis and missed out on the opportunity of buying a set of mugs. I said that this wasn't a problem, as we could surely purchase them online, but I found out they no longer dispatch internationally...😧😡
I suppose that's all due to Brexit. Idon't know...
Anyhow, would anyone be willing to have a package of mugs sent to his or her address, and send them to my place in continental Europe?
This would save Christmas for me.
Surely, I would cover all costs and pay for everything in advance.
|
