Old Today, 05:29 AM
Anybody living in England willing to help me out?
I just got back from a trip to London with my wife and daughter.

We went to John Lewis and missed out on the opportunity of buying a set of mugs. I said that this wasn't a problem, as we could surely purchase them online, but I found out they no longer dispatch internationally...😧😡

I suppose that's all due to Brexit. Idon't know...

Anyhow, would anyone be willing to have a package of mugs sent to his or her address, and send them to my place in continental Europe?

This would save Christmas for me.

Surely, I would cover all costs and pay for everything in advance.
