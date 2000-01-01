They need to use more Autotune on Bono's vocals - U2 Feedback

#1
Babyface
 
Join Date: May 2020
Posts: 3
Local Time: 08:39 PM
They need to use more Autotune on Bono's vocals
Not really. But that got your attention, didn't it?

lol

I'm new here, but I've been a fan for 30 years. Seen the lads 11 times during that time. Best tour was obviously Zoo TV -- I wore out that merch t-shirt wearing it for the next two years. Close second place was the Elevation tour -- it literally gave me chills sometimes. That was the musical high point of the band as a live act, IMO. (But the Zoo TV staging and production has never been rivalled.)

I don't have a favorite album or song. I really do love all of them. Of the early stuff, I like October a lot and revisit it frequently. Of the high period, probably Achutung. Of the later period, I really enjoy ATYCLB but also Songs of Experience -- it's their best work in 20 years.

I'm a top-ranked amateur guitarist too, though oddly I don't play too many U2 songs. I did a cover of In God's Country back in my twenties that got a good reception from a couple of crowds. U2 is surprisingly hard to cover sometimes.

And yes, I love AutoTune. It's a tool like any other, and I loved hearing the balls it took to put it on the FIRST song of SOE. (The 1975 use it to beautiful effect on "I Love America, and America Loves Me.")

Overall, I like the studio work more than the concerts these days. They don't give me the same adrenaline burst that they used to.

They've got more good music in them, but we likely won't hear anything until 2023. It sucks but that's what it is.

I hope to be commenting here quite a bit.
Reply With Quote
#2
Ai
Babyface
 
Join Date: May 2020
Posts: 4
Local Time: 09:39 PM
Hi. I'm new, too.

I'm more optimistic about a new album - I think 2022. That's 5 years after their last one. Also, while they probably aren't jamming together, I can't imagine B&E aren't bored enough to not be working on riffs and ideas to seed the next session.
Reply With Quote
