L.A. Fan Happy to be back! - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Introduce Yourself in the Babyface Cafe
Reload this Page L.A. Fan Happy to be back!
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:14 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Sep 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 03:26 PM
L.A. Fan Happy to be back!
I am happy to be back to Interference after many years away-so glad to see the community still here! Going to the October 5th show with my daughter
ChristaJ is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×