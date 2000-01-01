It's been a while - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 01:12 AM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 9
Local Time: 02:52 AM
It's been a while
Long time member, mostly a lurker. Since I haven't posted in almost 15 years and I've started doing 'full band(ish)' U2 covers, I figured I'd post again here. My channel is at https://www.youtube.com/@u2covers142 and I try to post a new cover once a week. Have very few views so anything helps

If there's a budding Bono out there who'd like to prevent me having to rip vocals from the real Bono, hit me up!
