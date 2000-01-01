|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 05:10 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Jun 2022
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Posts: 1
Local Time: 11:44 PM
|
It’s my birthday. Hello.
I am Bono’s bastard.
I was born on 02/08/1981
I have no relationship with any of the Hewsons or the band, unfortunately, I don’t fit the narrative they have constructed.
My daughter was born in April 1999.
So yep, aule short king Bono is a grandfather and has lived a five minute drive from us since early 80s.
“That girl, that girl is mine.” In a Little While.
I’m that girl, I am that someone.
|Today, 05:22 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: turtle island
Posts: 22,285
Local Time: 06:44 PM
|
first we had Fake Edge, now we have Fake Leo!__________________
|Today, 05:41 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 32,710
Local Time: 06:44 PM
|
Leona?
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|