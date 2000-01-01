NickB Babyface

I’m new here and like the recent stuff Just logged in for the first time.



I’ve been a U2 fan since the 1980s and while I like the early albums my favourite album isn’t the Joshua Tree it’s Achtung Baby.



I also really like Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience and No Line on the Horizon,. I find I listen to these 3 albums the most, which may be unusual.



Nick