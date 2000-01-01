|
|Click Here to Login
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 12:42 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Mar 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 06:16 PM
|
I’m new here and like the recent stuff
Just logged in for the first time.
I’ve been a U2 fan since the 1980s and while I like the early albums my favourite album isn’t the Joshua Tree it’s Achtung Baby.
I also really like Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience and No Line on the Horizon,. I find I listen to these 3 albums the most, which may be unusual.
Nick
|
|