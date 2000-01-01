|Today, 03:07 PM
Hello there!
Hi, I am new to the forum, but a long time fan...
My wife hails from Dalkey, so it's always fun to roam the streets of the band's home turf when we're back home visiting family...
I also play bass in U2TOPIA (www.U2TOPIA.com), a DC-based tribute band (https://www.youtube.com/@u2topia). Throwing that out there in case anyone here is from the MD/DC area...
Cheers, and happy to be here!
-Skip
