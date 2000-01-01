skipdaly Babyface

Join Date: Jul 2023 Posts: 1 Local Time: 05:59 PM

Hello there!



My wife hails from Dalkey, so it's always fun to roam the streets of the band's home turf when we're back home visiting family...



I also play bass in U2TOPIA (



Cheers, and happy to be here!

-Skip Hi, I am new to the forum, but a long time fan...My wife hails from Dalkey, so it's always fun to roam the streets of the band's home turf when we're back home visiting family...I also play bass in U2TOPIA ( www.U2TOPIA.com ), a DC-based tribute band ( https://www.youtube.com/@u2topia ). Throwing that out there in case anyone here is from the MD/DC area...Cheers, and happy to be here!-Skip