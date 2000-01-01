|
|Today, 08:22 PM
|#1
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Location: City of Hope
Posts: 1
Local Time: 03:03 AM
Hello Interference My Old Friend
I've come to talk to you again...
Hi all! I haven't been on this site since the Vertigo Tour or so...I don't even remember my old Achtung Baby inspired handle that was linked to an old yahoo account.
I've been a fan since 2000 or so, from MN and my passion has been reignited after catching 2 performances at the Sphere.
