Old Today, 02:58 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Nov 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 10:03 PM
Hello Hello... Hola!
Hola a todos!
Greetings from Mallorca Spain!
I'm a U2 fan since Pop Mart Tour, planning to go to Las Vegas for the lasts 3 concerts of December.
Unfortunately I still missing a ticket (preferably GA) for December 15th. If anyone has one spare, please contact me privately.
I would like also know, if in this forum there is a section about sells and exchange tickets between fans.
Thank you in advance for your answers.
Claudio.
×