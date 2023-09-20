Hello Hello from Central Texas! - U2 Feedback

#1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Sep 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 10:57 AM
Hello Hello from Central Texas!
My name is Zak and I love ZOO TV so much that my brother and I started a Instagram account called Zooniverse90. Where we post content inspired by ZOO TV and currently posting a lot do to the U2:UV Achtung Baby. We'll be attending the Oct 11 show.
Boomcha!
#2
Forum Administrator
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,410
Local Time: 12:57 PM
welcome
Reply With Quote
