Hello, hello! - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Introduce Yourself in the Babyface Cafe
Reload this Page Hello, hello!
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 07:41 AM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 4
Local Time: 02:01 PM
Hello, hello!
Hi everyone! I just wanted to introduce myself.

I'm Ralph, originally from the Netherlands - but I've been living in the States with my wife for 18 years or so now. Long time fan and long time forum lurker.

Here's us during opening weekend at Sphere



Looking forward to being part of the community (and desperately trying to find a way to make it to the closing nights).

Best,
Ralph
Ralph_Sutter is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:01 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×