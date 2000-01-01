|Today, 07:41 AM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 4
Local Time: 02:01 PM
|
Hello, hello!
Hi everyone! I just wanted to introduce myself.
I'm Ralph, originally from the Netherlands - but I've been living in the States with my wife for 18 years or so now. Long time fan and long time forum lurker.
Here's us during opening weekend at Sphere
Looking forward to being part of the community (and desperately trying to find a way to make it to the closing nights).
Best,
Ralph
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|