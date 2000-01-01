cm The Fly

Hello from the Twin Cities! Long long long time lurker! Have followed U2 since buying Boy album in 1980 as a college freshman. Have gone to many shows and taken our 3 now grown children to multiple shows over the years.



My wife and I have GA for 10/18 show and will be driving to Vegas planning to visit 5 National Parks on the way (they better be open!). Will be taking my wife’s sister and her boyfriend who both have never seen U2 so should be quite an experience for them!



Super excited about this show and love reading everything you all write in these forums! Have a great show everyone!