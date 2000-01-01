Hello from the Twin Cities! - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Introduce Yourself in the Babyface Cafe
Reload this Page Hello from the Twin Cities!
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 12:27 PM   #1
cm
The Fly
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Andover, MN
Posts: 208
Local Time: 02:20 PM
Hello from the Twin Cities!
Long long long time lurker! Have followed U2 since buying Boy album in 1980 as a college freshman. Have gone to many shows and taken our 3 now grown children to multiple shows over the years.

My wife and I have GA for 10/18 show and will be driving to Vegas planning to visit 5 National Parks on the way (they better be open!). Will be taking my wife’s sister and her boyfriend who both have never seen U2 so should be quite an experience for them!

Super excited about this show and love reading everything you all write in these forums! Have a great show everyone!
cm is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:20 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×