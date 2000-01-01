Ryan38 Babyface

Hello, from the midwest Hello, I am new here. I’ve been a fan of U2 since 1993 when Zooropa came out. I think they are the best band in the world and their soul speaks to me. I took a break from the band for a while, but reconnected early in the pandemic and I can’t break away now. My favorite album is The Unforgettable Fire, but I love and appreciate everything they have released. I can’t tell you how much the band and their music has helped me grow spiritually as well. Thanks again for taking me into this group.