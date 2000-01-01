|
|Today, 06:26 PM
|#1
Babyface
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 1
Local Time: 01:25 AM
Hello from Derry, Ireland
Share a birth year with Zooropa and have been obsessed with U2 since before I can remember.
Looking forward to digging through the archives here and catching up with the band's community 🇮🇪
