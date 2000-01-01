Hello, From Dallas, Texas - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 04:06 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Apr 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 05:16 PM
Hello, From Dallas, Texas
I have been a longtime reader of this forum, but never joined. Now is better than never.

My U2 journey began in 1985 as a teenager. My very first live U2 show was November 24, 1987 at Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Little did I know how important that show would end up being, as B.B. King was the opening act and they played "When Love Comes to Town."

Fast forward 36 years and I remain a huge U2 fan. I have been to several live shows in that span, taking along my wife and now my boys to their first U2 shows. We will be in Las Vegas for the September 30th show.

Thanks for keeping this community vibrant.
