Today, 05:29 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Jun 2023
Posts: 2
Hello from Canada
Lifelong fan and haven’t posted on any forums in several years. I’ve seen U2 12 times since Popmart and ready for another couple in the sphere. I really hope the residency extends into 2024.
Today, 06:38 PM   #2
ONE
love, blood, life
 
Miroslava's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 10,911
Hi! Welcome. I also hadn’t posted on U2 related forums in a while, but here I am back to my preferred forum.

I doubt the residence will extend j to 2024 but I would totally be down for a second residency in late 2024, this time centered around Pop!
