Babyface
Hello from Canada
Lifelong fan and haven’t posted on any forums in several years. I’ve seen U2 12 times since Popmart and ready for another couple in the sphere. I really hope the residency extends into 2024.__________________
ONE
love, blood, life
Hi! Welcome. I also hadn’t posted on U2 related forums in a while, but here I am back to my preferred forum.
I doubt the residence will extend j to 2024 but I would totally be down for a second residency in late 2024, this time centered around Pop!
