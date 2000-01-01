SayGoodbye Babyface



Hello from Canada! Hey, my name's Elliot. I'm 24 years old, living in Vancouver. I've been a big U2 fan since the age of 11 when I found The Joshua Tree on my Dad's CD rack and was taken by how cool these guys standing in the desert looked in the sleeve. Hearing "Where the Streets Have No Name" for the first time sealed the deal.



I've unfortunately only seen them live once, but it was an excellent show - the 360 tour in Edmonton.



These days, War is my favourite album of theirs - noisy and vital, never letting up the forward momentum, while somehow also being full of compelling, wintry atmospheres. Managed to get my hands on a vinyl copy a couple of years ago, and I just love blasting it and being engulfed by it all.



Looking forward to chatting with you all!