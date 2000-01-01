|
|Today, 12:17 PM
|#1
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 12:05 PM
Hello From Alberta, Canada
Hey everyone,__________________
I'm a huge fan since Boy, available only on vinyl back then.
I'm the same age as the band members, exactly a year younger than Edge.
The first time I heard a U2 song I was in college at a party and the live band played I Will Follow; I was immediately entranced. A few weeks later I was walking past a record store and heard I Will Follow blasting from the store speakers. The U2 Album 'Boy' was proudly displayed at the front counter. I bought it and have never looked back.
My first U2 concert was the original Joshua Tree tour in Vancouver BC in 1987. Since then I have seen them a handful of times:
Actung Baby tour
Zoo TV tour
PopMart
ATYCLB
U2-360
Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary
I have a massive collection of U2 memorabilia from all over the world including a copy of U2-3
I'm super excited about seeing U2 in The Sphere in a few months.
|Today, 12:59 PM
|#2
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,384
Local Time: 02:05 PM
welcome!
|