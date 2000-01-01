NormB Babyface

Hello From Alberta, Canada Hey everyone,



I'm a huge fan since Boy, available only on vinyl back then.



I'm the same age as the band members, exactly a year younger than Edge.



The first time I heard a U2 song I was in college at a party and the live band played I Will Follow; I was immediately entranced. A few weeks later I was walking past a record store and heard I Will Follow blasting from the store speakers. The U2 Album 'Boy' was proudly displayed at the front counter. I bought it and have never looked back.



My first U2 concert was the original Joshua Tree tour in Vancouver BC in 1987. Since then I have seen them a handful of times:

Actung Baby tour

Zoo TV tour

PopMart

ATYCLB

U2-360

Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary



I have a massive collection of U2 memorabilia from all over the world including a copy of U2-3



I'm super excited about seeing U2 in The Sphere in a few months.




