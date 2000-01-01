|
|Today, 08:10 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Jul 2023
Posts: 1
Local Time: 10:10 PM
|
Hello from a U2 guitarist in Massachusetts!
Hi everybody!
I hope you are all well! I'm a young U2 fan from Massachusetts, USA who really got into their stuff during the pandemic. I also picked up guitar and now I'm learning many U2 songs with my Player's Stratocaster and my Les Paul Studio! I use an Axe-FX II with HS8 studio monitors, and it sounds great for my purposes! This forum seemed like a great resource for Edge-related rig questions, so I thought I'd join!
I use a program called "demucs" which separates vocals, bass, drums, and other sound into four separate stems. This is such a helpful learning tool as I can take any live U2 recording, use this program to filter out Edge's guitar, and then simply add a sequence if necessary and play along with my guitar! I just thought I'd share a bit about how I cover live U2 in case there are other beginners out there who need inspiration!
My ultimate goal is to play in a U2 tribute band someday, but I'm still a long way off. I'm currently trying to learn an entire ZOO TV setlist (from Dublin 1993, since the recording of that show is so incredible) and if there is interest, I may start a YouTube channel with some guitar covers of songs from that show!
Sorry for the rant, I just thought I'd introduce myself! Thank you, admins, for the add and I hope to be able to contribute to the community in a positive way!
Stay safe everyone!
-theocean81
|
