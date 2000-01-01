NightGardener Babyface

Hello! Hi! My name is Kevin, I'm a 19-year-old who grew up with parents who listened to a lot of U2. I really fell in love with the band after seeing the Joshua Tree 2017 tour in Seattle with my family (my first and only show), and was able to dig through my dad's CD's and old Propoganda magazines. Six years later, U2 is still the band I come back and listen to the most. My favorite albums are Boy, Unforgettable Fire, and Achtung Baby, although there's a lot of No Line on the Horizon I love just as much. In addition to U2, I'm a big fan of R.E.M., Paul Simon, and Crowded House, and enjoy trying to learn songs on guitar and bass. Thank you for letting me be a part of this group!