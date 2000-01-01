Hello! - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Introduce Yourself in the Babyface Cafe
Reload this Page Hello!
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 06:13 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Nov 2021
Posts: 1
Local Time: 05:00 PM
Hello!
Hi! My name is Kevin, I'm a 19-year-old who grew up with parents who listened to a lot of U2. I really fell in love with the band after seeing the Joshua Tree 2017 tour in Seattle with my family (my first and only show), and was able to dig through my dad's CD's and old Propoganda magazines. Six years later, U2 is still the band I come back and listen to the most. My favorite albums are Boy, Unforgettable Fire, and Achtung Baby, although there's a lot of No Line on the Horizon I love just as much. In addition to U2, I'm a big fan of R.E.M., Paul Simon, and Crowded House, and enjoy trying to learn songs on guitar and bass. Thank you for letting me be a part of this group!
NightGardener is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:00 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×