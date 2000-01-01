the_edge68 Babyface

Greets from Germany Hello,





as a fan since 1983 I am now in the mood of saying "good-bye" to my collection. It´s not that I don´t like U2 anymore; just the opposite, the last two album were brillant.

But probably I am too old for this shit ;-)





I startet a thread in the selling sector, since I feel better giving the rarities to real fans, before selling them on other possibilities.





Thanks and peace on earth, Jens