Greets from Germany
Hello,
as a fan since 1983 I am now in the mood of saying "good-bye" to my collection. It´s not that I don´t like U2 anymore; just the opposite, the last two album were brillant.
But probably I am too old for this shit ;-)
I startet a thread in the selling sector, since I feel better giving the rarities to real fans, before selling them on other possibilities.
Thanks and peace on earth, Jens
