BreakingTheWave Babyface

Join Date: Dec 2017 Posts: 8 Local Time: 08:17 PM

Why have U2 had no new RIAA certifications in a LONG time? How come so many of U2's albums are so out of date regarding RIAA certifications?



I remember thinking back in 2005 or so that the certifications needed to be updated, and here we are 16 years later and nothing has changed?



The Joshua Tree, War, UF, UABRS, R&H, Boy and October haven't been certified since 1995. Not all of them are due a re-cert, but surely the Joshua Tree must be at 12 x Platinum by now. I see Carole King - Tapestry got re-certified at 13 x Platinum this month, having been stuck at 10 x Platinum since 1995. This leads me to believe that Joshua Tree should be at similar numbers.



AB hasn't been certified since 1997. Surely it must be at 9 x Platinum by now.



Surely at least one of War, R&H, UF and UABRS needs a re-cert too?



Best of 1980-1990 (single disc version) is surely 3 x Platinum by now? And how come 18 Singles never got certified when it sold a million?



Is there a reason Island records are not interested in getting these re-certified? The cost to get a title re-certified is 350 dollars from memory. It's hardly massive money.



Do U2 themselves not care about this?



U2 have had plenty of recent certifications in the UK over the past decade, but in the USA absolutely nothing at all since NLOTH in 2009.



Any ideas would be great.



Do the artist have a say in these kind of things?