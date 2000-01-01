|
|Today, 05:53 PM
|#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Ireland
Posts: 816
Local Time: 12:13 AM
|
Songs of Surrender - chart performance
Looks like SOS is set to debut at number 1 in the UK album charts this week, and is outselling the rest of the top 5 combined.
|
