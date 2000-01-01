Songs of Surrender - chart performance - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong > Peeling off those Dollar Bills
Reload this Page Songs of Surrender - chart performance
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 05:53 PM   #1
War Child
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Ireland
Posts: 816
Local Time: 12:13 AM
Songs of Surrender - chart performance
Looks like SOS is set to debut at number 1 in the UK album charts this week, and is outselling the rest of the top 5 combined.
macawaca is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:13 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×