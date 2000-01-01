Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong > Peeling off those Dollar Bills
Reload this Page Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 02:39 AM   #1
War Child
 
mediaman44's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: UT
Posts: 610
Local Time: 02:50 AM
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
I have been trying in vain for the last two years to try and stream U2's classic cover of Darlene Love's Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) onto the hot 100 for the first time in history. Billboard has changed it's policies on how Christmas songs can chart, but since 2018 any song holiday or not can chart on the flagship chart. With All I Want For Christmas Is You reaching number 1 for the third year in a row Christmas clout is unstoppable. It's too late this year but I would like to see it chart, even if it only reached 100. Downloads and radio airplay obviously are factors but I can't go out and buy thousands of copies of the single even if proceeds go to help fund the Special Olympics.

What are the chances of this happening next year?
__________________
mediaman44 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:20 AM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: nazi punks fuck off
Posts: 21,999
Local Time: 04:50 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by mediaman44 View Post
What are the chances of this happening next year?
DaveC is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:50 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×