Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) I have been trying in vain for the last two years to try and stream U2's classic cover of Darlene Love's Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) onto the hot 100 for the first time in history. Billboard has changed it's policies on how Christmas songs can chart, but since 2018 any song holiday or not can chart on the flagship chart. With All I Want For Christmas Is You reaching number 1 for the third year in a row Christmas clout is unstoppable. It's too late this year but I would like to see it chart, even if it only reached 100. Downloads and radio airplay obviously are factors but I can't go out and buy thousands of copies of the single even if proceeds go to help fund the Special Olympics.



