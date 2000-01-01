cobl04 45:33



With every sport canned, there's never been a better time to watch AFL



Fear not.



The Australian Football League is going ahead.



Without fans for the moment, and if any player attracts COVID-19 then the season will be suspended, but it kicked off last night at the MCG.



Australian Rules football is the greatest sport there is, and with all your sports on hiatus, there's never been a better time to get into it.



