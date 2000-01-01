|
|Today, 06:26 PM
With every sport canned, there's never been a better time to watch AFL
Bummed that you've got no sport to watch?
Fear not.
The Australian Football League is going ahead.
Without fans for the moment, and if any player attracts COVID-19 then the season will be suspended, but it kicked off last night at the MCG.
Australian Rules football is the greatest sport there is, and with all your sports on hiatus, there's never been a better time to get into it.
You can purchase a subscription here: https://www.watchafl.com.au/
Let me know which team you'll support in the replies!
|Today, 08:24 PM
if you've ever wanted to get into a sport for all of a week before someone on a team's staff is confirmed to have COVID-19 and it all shuts down, here's your chance!
seriously though, why are they playing.
