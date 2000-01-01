|Today, 10:57 AM
#1
Refugee
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,055
Local Time: 12:57 PM
Second Favorite Artist
After U2 who is well number 2? I’m sure many of us like the same 10-20 big artists but is there a clear winner?__________________
I think mine is Butch Walker. Seen him live with wife 4 or 5 times and he kills it.
Today, 12:00 PM
#2
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 71,843
Local Time: 12:57 PM
1A is U2, while 1B and 1C are Pearl Jam and Springsteen.__________________
The Killers and Billy Joel occupy the 2A and 2B slots, as is the legal requirement of all children born on Long Island between 1973 and 1993.
Today, 12:37 PM
#3
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,008
Local Time: 11:57 AM
1. Biffy Clyro
2. U2
3. Foo Fighters
4. Pearl Jam
5. Tom Petty
I don't really see that list changing unless a new band comes around that slaps.
