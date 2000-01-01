|
|
Today, 01:14 AM
|#1
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 59,040
Local Time: 04:44 PM
|
New Zealander and Australian champion DOMINATES and embarrasses NASCAR field on debut
Not just NBA where Antipodeans are killing it against supposed champions of American sport.
Shane Van Gisbergen is a Kiwi, and he has raced in Australia's top flight motorsport series, Supercars, for years, holding many records.
He flies over to the US for one NASCAR race, straight in the top flight, and he wins on debut.
|
|
|