New Zealander and Australian champion DOMINATES and embarrasses NASCAR field on debut



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkNt...ature=youtu.be



Shane Van Gisbergen is a Kiwi, and he has raced in Australia's top flight motorsport series, Supercars, for years, holding many records.



He flies over to the US for one NASCAR race, straight in the top flight, and he wins on debut. Not just NBA where Antipodeans are killing it against supposed champions of American sport.