Today, 06:52 AM
NBA 2021 and beyond: Let's Talk Lakers!
Lakers lost to the Celtics last night.
Lakers currently the 5 seed in the west.
Lakers have 2 big back to back games against the best of the west, the Jazz coming up.
Lakers named after the thousands of lakes in Los Angeles.
Lakers will be hearing it from Headache on 4/28.
