NBA 2021-22: Ben Simmons and Kyrie Walk Into A Bar While Talking About The Lakers - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Put 'Em Under Pressure
Reload this Page NBA 2021-22: Ben Simmons and Kyrie Walk Into A Bar While Talking About The Lakers
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:59 AM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 67,757
Local Time: 11:37 AM
NBA 2021-22: Ben Simmons and Kyrie Walk Into A Bar While Talking About The Lakers
  • 82 games
  • starting on time, ending on time (thank god)
  • full arenas
  • NO FAKE CROWD NOISE!
  • it's go time
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:01 AM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 67,757
Local Time: 11:37 AM
@namkcuR - we await your annual season tip off questions de jour.
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:07 AM   #3
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,849
Local Time: 11:37 AM
The list of questions for this season should be a good one.
Hewson is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:37 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×