MLB 2021 - Vaccinated and Ready to Go - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Put 'Em Under Pressure
Reload this Page MLB 2021 - Vaccinated and Ready to Go
Click Here to Login
Register Premium Upgrade Blogs Gallery Arcade FAQ Calendar Today's Posts Search Log in
Reply
View First Unread View First Unread  
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:52 AM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Brooklyn
Posts: 9,596
Local Time: 11:35 AM
MLB 2021 - Vaccinated and Ready to Go
Real baseball. Tomorrow. Let's do this.
__________________
gump is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:09 AM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 66,784
Local Time: 11:35 AM
#lfgm
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:32 AM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
phanan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: in the darkness on the edge of town
Posts: 25,665
Local Time: 10:35 AM
I haven’t even been paying attention, but I suspect the Red Sox will suck again.
phanan is offline   Reply With Quote
Unread Today, 10:24 AM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,532
Local Time: 10:35 AM
The Brewers might actually be decent. Maybe. Probably not
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Unread Today, 10:26 AM   #5
The Male
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 68,187
Local Time: 08:35 AM
The Nats have the best rotation of 2015.
LemonMelon is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:35 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×