Today, 06:23 AM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,410
Local Time: 08:08 AM
|
MLB 2020- Coronavirus Version
Well, the 2020 MLB officially begins tonight. Thanks to the pandemic, we've got 60 games in empty stadiums. Not the same, but I'll take it. Can the Nats repeat? The Astros sure got lucky. No fans in the stands to boo. Perhaps they'll pipe in some boos anyway.
Today, 06:36 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,834
Local Time: 08:08 AM
|
Will the Blue Jaya play their home games on Fight Island?
Today, 06:48 AM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,410
Local Time: 08:08 AM
|
