MLB 2020- Coronavirus Version Well, the 2020 MLB officially begins tonight. Thanks to the pandemic, we've got 60 games in empty stadiums. Not the same, but I'll take it. Can the Nats repeat? The Astros sure got lucky. No fans in the stands to boo. Perhaps they'll pipe in some boos anyway. __________________



