MLB 2020- Coronavirus Version - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Put 'Em Under Pressure
Reload this Page MLB 2020- Coronavirus Version
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 06:23 AM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,410
Local Time: 08:08 AM
Thumbs Up MLB 2020- Coronavirus Version
Well, the 2020 MLB officially begins tonight. Thanks to the pandemic, we've got 60 games in empty stadiums. Not the same, but I'll take it. Can the Nats repeat? The Astros sure got lucky. No fans in the stands to boo. Perhaps they'll pipe in some boos anyway.
__________________
MrPryck2U is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:36 AM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 64,834
Local Time: 08:08 AM
Will the Blue Jaya play their home games on Fight Island?
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:48 AM   #3
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,410
Local Time: 08:08 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
Will the Blue Jays play their home games on Fight Island?
Looks like they'll be Truckin' up to Buffalo, but this has become almost a comedy show.
MrPryck2U is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:08 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×