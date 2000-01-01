|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 10:26 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,941
Local Time: 09:20 PM
|
Interference 2020s Fantasy Football Thread
Hello, Hello, Hello.__________________
It's that time, yet again.
And for once, we're not already a few days into the season!
I'm reactivating the Interference Blue Crack Fantasy Football League for at least one more hurrah!
I was going to add a poll to this thread, but then realized we'll probably be using it for next ten years, so instead, please fill out this brief survey: https://forms.gle/5nGkCL3mYYiEy7zT8
It's very informal and quick, I just want to get some ideas together since we actually have time and I'm usually in a major rush throwing the league together and make mistakes. This time, maybe I won't!
__________________
|Today, 11:06 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,460
Local Time: 12:20 AM
|
Needs permissions
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|