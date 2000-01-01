bono_212 Blue Crack Distributor



Interference 2020s Fantasy Football Thread



It's that time, yet again.



And for once, we're not already a few days into the season!



I'm reactivating the Interference Blue Crack Fantasy Football League for at least one more hurrah!



I was going to add a poll to this thread, but then realized we'll probably be using it for next ten years, so instead, please fill out this brief survey:



