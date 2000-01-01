Interference 2020s Fantasy Football Thread - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 10:26 PM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
bono_212's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,941
Local Time: 09:20 PM
Interference 2020s Fantasy Football Thread
Hello, Hello, Hello.

It's that time, yet again.

And for once, we're not already a few days into the season!

I'm reactivating the Interference Blue Crack Fantasy Football League for at least one more hurrah!

I was going to add a poll to this thread, but then realized we'll probably be using it for next ten years, so instead, please fill out this brief survey: https://forms.gle/5nGkCL3mYYiEy7zT8

It's very informal and quick, I just want to get some ideas together since we actually have time and I'm usually in a major rush throwing the league together and make mistakes. This time, maybe I won't!
Old Today, 11:06 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,460
Local Time: 12:20 AM
Needs permissions
LuckyNumber7 is online now   Reply With Quote
