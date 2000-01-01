2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Put 'Em Under Pressure
Reload this Page 2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: the killerwhaletank
Posts: 23,098
Local Time: 03:35 PM
2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em
In the greatest showing in Interference Pick 'Em history, with the title wrapped up before the Superb Owl was even played, DaveC was our glorious champion last season and won a new car. Such a spectacular and dominant victory has not occurred since Cannae and will never be seen again, but alas we carry on.

2023 final standings:

Quote:
1. DaveC - 131
2. Jerry Dunk - 130
3. Hewson - 126
4. mikal - 126
5. PennyLanePHINS - 126
6. iron yuppie - 126
7. U2inUtah - 125
8. phanan - 124
9. LuckyNumber7 - 124
10. Headache in a Suitcase - 123
11. GirlsAloudFan - 121
You know the drill, assign an integer from 1 to 14 for each playoff team, 14 being the highest, when a team wins you get the number of points you assigned to that particular team. Points earned are cumulative throughout the whole playoffs.

Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.

The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Super Bowl was LuckyNumber7, with a guess of 69 (niceee) against 73 actual points scored. Your prize is a free copy of Kerbal Space Program 1. Visit thepiratebay.org to collect your prize.

team list
AFC
1 - Baltimore Ravens (13-4) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (11-6)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
4 - Houston Texans (10-7)
5 - Cleveland Browns (11-6)
6 - Miami Dolphins (11-6)
7- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

NFC
1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4) *bye*
2 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
3 - Detroit Lions (12-5)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
5 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
7 - Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Browns at Texans, 4:30 pm
Dolphins at Chiefs, 8:15 pm

Sunday
Steelers at Bills, 1:00 pm
Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 pm
Rams at Lions, 8:15 pm

Monday
Eagles at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:35 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2024, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×