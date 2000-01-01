DaveC Blue Crack Addict



2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em



2023 final standings:



Quote: 1. DaveC - 131

2. Jerry Dunk - 130

3. Hewson - 126

4. mikal - 126

5. PennyLanePHINS - 126

6. iron yuppie - 126

7. U2inUtah - 125

8. phanan - 124

9. LuckyNumber7 - 124

10. Headache in a Suitcase - 123

11. GirlsAloudFan - 121



Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.



The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Super Bowl was LuckyNumber7, with a guess of 69 (niceee) against 73 actual points scored. Your prize is a free copy of Kerbal Space Program 1. Visit thepiratebay.org to collect your prize.



team list

AFC

1 - Baltimore Ravens (13-4) *bye*

2 - Buffalo Bills (11-6)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

4 - Houston Texans (10-7)

5 - Cleveland Browns (11-6)

6 - Miami Dolphins (11-6)

7- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)



NFC

1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4) *bye*

2 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

3 - Detroit Lions (12-5)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

7 - Green Bay Packers (9-8)



Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday

Browns at Texans, 4:30 pm

Dolphins at Chiefs, 8:15 pm



Sunday

Steelers at Bills, 1:00 pm

Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 pm

Rams at Lions, 8:15 pm



Monday

Eagles at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm



