|Today, 02:10 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: the killerwhaletank
Posts: 23,098
Local Time: 03:35 PM
|
2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em
In the greatest showing in Interference Pick 'Em history, with the title wrapped up before the Superb Owl was even played, DaveC was our glorious champion last season and won a new car. Such a spectacular and dominant victory has not occurred since Cannae and will never be seen again, but alas we carry on.
2023 final standings:
Quote:
Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.
The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Super Bowl was LuckyNumber7, with a guess of 69 (niceee) against 73 actual points scored. Your prize is a free copy of Kerbal Space Program 1. Visit thepiratebay.org to collect your prize.
team list
AFC
1 - Baltimore Ravens (13-4) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (11-6)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
4 - Houston Texans (10-7)
5 - Cleveland Browns (11-6)
6 - Miami Dolphins (11-6)
7- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
NFC
1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4) *bye*
2 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
3 - Detroit Lions (12-5)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
5 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
7 - Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Browns at Texans, 4:30 pm
Dolphins at Chiefs, 8:15 pm
Sunday
Steelers at Bills, 1:00 pm
Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 pm
Rams at Lions, 8:15 pm
Monday
Eagles at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm
