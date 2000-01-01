|
Today, 07:21 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,270
Local Time: 10:13 PM
|
2023 69th Annual Interference NFL Pick'em
Week 1 Lineup:__________________
Lions/CHIEFS (THURSDAY!)
Panthers/FALCONS
Bengals/BROWNS
Jaguars/COLTS
Bucs/VIKINGS
Tit ans/SAINTS
49ers/STEELERS
Cardinals/COMMANDERS
Texans/RAVENS
Packers/BEARS
Raiders/BRONCOS
Eagles/PATRIOTS
Dolphins/CHARGERS
Rams/SEAHAWKS
Cowboys/GIANTS
Bills/JETS
Today, 07:24 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,270
Local Time: 10:13 PM
|
Hewson's week 1 selections:
CHEFS
FALCO
Bengals
Jags
VIKINGS
SAINTS
STEELERS
COMMIES
RAVENS
BEARS
Raiders
Eagles
CHARGERS
SEAHAGS
GIANTS
JETS
Tiebreaker: 53
