Old Today, 03:24 PM
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,362
Local Time: 03:51 PM
2021 NFL Playoffs Pick'em - Bigger, Badder, Covider
alright i guess it's me again.

nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. but remember that there are 14 teams this year, so you'll need to assign an integer of up to 14, not 12. assign an integer of 14 for the team you think is going to win the superbowl.

don't forget to include an integer for total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.

The Esteemed Winners of The Whole Enchilada, Playoff Edition
2020 - Headache in a Suitcase 91
2019 - phanan 98
2018 - speedracer 86
2017 - DaveC 104
2016 - PennyLanePHINS 98
2015 - phanan 101
2014 - LemonMelon 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)
2013 - Hewson 90
2012 - Headache in a Suitcase - 93
2011 - bono_212 78
2010 - speedracer: 84
2009 - DaveC 83
2008 - Headache in a Suitcase - 98
2007 - Screwtape2 - 93
2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat)- 100
2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 98
2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 92
last year's final standings:
Headache in a Suitcase: 91 (12)
the_tourist: 75 (9)
PennyLanePhins: 72 (9)
GirlsAloudFan: 71 (9)
U2inUtah: 71 (11)
phanan: 71 (10)
LemonMelon:71 (9)
bono212: 66 (10)
DaveC: 64 (8)
Hewson: 59 (8)
LuckyNumber7: 54 (8)
team list
AFC
1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)
3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
4 - Tennessee Titans (10-6)
5 - Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
6 - Cleveland Browns (11-5)
7 - Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

NFC
1 - Green Bay Packers (13-3) *bye*
2 - New Orleans Saints (12-4)
3 - Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
4 - Washington Football Team (7-9)
5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
7 - Chicago Bears (8-8)

Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00 pm
Los Angeles at Seattle, 4:30 pm
Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 pm

Sunday
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:00 pm
Chicago at New Orleans, 4:30 pm
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 pm
