|Today, 03:24 PM
|#1
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,362
Local Time: 03:51 PM
2021 NFL Playoffs Pick'em - Bigger, Badder, Covider
alright i guess it's me again.
nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. but remember that there are 14 teams this year, so you'll need to assign an integer of up to 14, not 12. assign an integer of 14 for the team you think is going to win the superbowl.
don't forget to include an integer for total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.
AFC
1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)
3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
4 - Tennessee Titans (10-6)
5 - Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
6 - Cleveland Browns (11-5)
7 - Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
NFC
1 - Green Bay Packers (13-3) *bye*
2 - New Orleans Saints (12-4)
3 - Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
4 - Washington Football Team (7-9)
5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
7 - Chicago Bears (8-8)
Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00 pm
Los Angeles at Seattle, 4:30 pm
Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 pm
Sunday
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:00 pm
Chicago at New Orleans, 4:30 pm
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 pm
Linear Mode
