2021 NFL Playoffs Pick'em - Bigger, Badder, Covider



nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. but remember that there are 14 teams this year, so you'll need to assign an integer of up to 14, not 12. assign an integer of 14 for the team you think is going to win the superbowl.



don't forget to include an integer for total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.



Quote: Headache in a Suitcase Originally Posted by The Esteemed Winners of The Whole Enchilada, Playoff Edition

2020 - Headache in a Suitcase 91

2019 - phanan 98

2018 - speedracer 86

2017 - DaveC 104

2016 - PennyLanePHINS 98

2015 - phanan 101

2014 - LemonMelon 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)

2013 - Hewson 90

2012 - Headache in a Suitcase - 93

2011 - bono_212 78

2010 - speedracer: 84

2009 - DaveC 83

2008 - Headache in a Suitcase - 98

2007 - Screwtape2 - 93

2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat)- 100

2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 98

2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 92

Quote: DaveC Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase: 91 (12)

the_tourist: 75 (9)

PennyLanePhins: 72 (9)

GirlsAloudFan: 71 (9)

U2inUtah: 71 (11)

phanan: 71 (10)

LemonMelon:71 (9)

bono212: 66 (10)

DaveC: 64 (8)

Hewson: 59 (8)

LuckyNumber7: 54 (8)

AFC

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) *bye*

2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)

3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

4 - Tennessee Titans (10-6)

5 - Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

6 - Cleveland Browns (11-5)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (11-5)



NFC

1 - Green Bay Packers (13-3) *bye*

2 - New Orleans Saints (12-4)

3 - Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

4 - Washington Football Team (7-9)

5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

6 - Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

7 - Chicago Bears (8-8)



Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00 pm

Los Angeles at Seattle, 4:30 pm

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 pm



Sunday

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:00 pm

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:30 pm

