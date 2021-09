Hewson Blue Crack Supplier



2021 69th Annual NFL Pick'em: The Poutine Invitational OK gang here we go again for the 69th straight year:



Season starts Thurs 9/9 :



Week 1 Lineup:



Cowboys/BUCS (THURSDAY!)

Eagles/FALCONS

Steelers/BILLS

Vikings/BENGALS

49ers/LIONS

Cardinals/TIT ANS

Seahawks/COLTS

Chargers/WARSHINGTON DC

Jets/PANTHERS

Jaguars/TEXANS

Browns/CHIEFS

Dolphins/PATRIOTS

Packers/SAINTS (in Jacksonville, Thanks Ida Obama)

Broncos/GIANTS

Bears/RAMS

Ravens/RAIDERS