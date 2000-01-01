MrsSpringsteen Blue Crack Addict



His family posted on Instagram that just the other day he was still singing at his piano. His last song was Because Of You, his first number one hit.



For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.



Frank Sinatra