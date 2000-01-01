The Weather Station - Ignorance - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 02:39 AM
The Male
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 68,057
Local Time: 01:03 AM
The Weather Station - Ignorance
I've been on this site a long time, so by now I think I know pretty well what's going to be a hit here. When I heard this album, which just came out last night, I knew I had to make a thread for it.

The Weather Station is a project fronted by Tamara Lindeman that has been around since the 2000s, but Pitchfork gave this new album a 9.0 and now everyone is talking about it. Pitchfork's opinions are bland at best these days, but I really think they got one right here. This is one of the most skillfully-crafted and flawless art pop albums I've heard in a while, classy and expertly-produced with rich vocals and great songwriting.

I've seen people compare it to the last Weyes Blood album, and there are some songs where that is the case (like Trust), but I think its chamber influences give off serious Julia Holter and The National vibes. A very familiar and comfortable album for sure, but never dull. It's like a warm bath.





I'm going to listen to some of their older albums and report back.
