LemonMelon





The Weather Station - Ignorance



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ9SYLVaIUI



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNaKbMnOgX4



I'm going to listen to some of their older albums and report back. I've been on this site a long time, so by now I think I know pretty well what's going to be a hit here. When I heard this album, which just came out last night, I knew I had to make a thread for it.The Weather Station is a project fronted by Tamara Lindeman that has been around since the 2000s, but Pitchfork gave this new album a 9.0 and now everyone is talking about it. Pitchfork's opinions are bland at best these days, but I really think they got one right here. This is one of the most skillfully-crafted and flawless art pop albums I've heard in a while, classy and expertly-produced with rich vocals and great songwriting.I've seen people compare it to the last Weyes Blood album, and there are some songs where that is the case (like Trust), but I think its chamber influences give off serious Julia Holter and The National vibes. A very familiar and comfortable album for sure, but never dull. It's like a warm bath.I'm going to listen to some of their older albums and report back.