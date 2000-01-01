|
|Today, 03:33 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Brooklyn
Posts: 9,814
Local Time: 10:20 PM
|
Spellling - The Turning Wheel
I think I may have found a new album that might get 90% of this site onboard.
This is Tia Cabral, an Oakland experimental artist, both in music and as a visual artist. She came up with the name Spellling from an Erykah Badu quote: “Write down what you want and watch it happen, Spelling is a spell”. I was sold.
I had never heard of her before, but saw this record getting hyped at RYM. With vague references to Baroque Pop, I decided to check it out. And it's SO FUCKING GOOD. This might be the most creative music anyone has put out this year (and I loved the new black midi). Despite the complexity of the songwriting, it's utterly accessible. I had Kate Bush vibes listening to this. I've also seen comparisons to Weyes Blood, but they don't really sound similar despite operating in the same genre. But it definitely has Titanic Rising's ambition.
I beg you, check this out.
I can't find a YouTube link, but the song Always is great too. One of the standouts the first time through.
Edit: of course, my spellcheck mangled the spelling in the threat title. Damn.
|Today, 04:28 PM
|#2
|
More 5G Than Man
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 68,314
Local Time: 07:20 PM
|
How dare you give the incorrect spelling to Spellling?!__________________
|Today, 04:41 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Brooklyn
Posts: 9,814
Local Time: 10:20 PM
|
Seriously. I'm so embarrassed. I'm a walking disaster today.
Mods, please help me out here.
In all seriousness, I think even Ax will find something to like here (Queen of Wands, specifically).
|Today, 05:48 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 41,005
Local Time: 07:20 PM
|
Gump, it's not your fault they spelled it in a dumb way.
|Today, 06:08 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,593
Local Time: 10:20 PM
|
is Tori in the bannnd?
|Today, 06:39 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 83,483
Local Time: 07:20 PM
|
