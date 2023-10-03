|
03-10-2023, 09:57 AM
#1
|
Refugee
|
Second Favorite Artist
After U2 who is well number 2? I’m sure many of us like the same 10-20 big artists but is there a clear winner?__________________
I think mine is Butch Walker. Seen him live with wife 4 or 5 times and he kills it.
03-10-2023, 11:00 AM
#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
|
1A is U2, while 1B and 1C are Pearl Jam and Springsteen.__________________
The Killers and Billy Joel occupy the 2A and 2B slots, as is the legal requirement of all children born on Long Island between 1973 and 1993.
03-10-2023, 11:37 AM
#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
1. Biffy Clyro
2. U2
3. Foo Fighters
4. Pearl Jam
5. Tom Petty
I don't really see that list changing unless a new band comes around that slaps.
03-10-2023, 12:18 PM
#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
the verve
03-10-2023, 12:21 PM
#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|
2. R.E.M.
3. Midnight Oil
03-10-2023, 01:12 PM
#6
|
Refugee
|
2. The Killers
3. Pearl Jam
03-10-2023, 02:00 PM
#7
|
Blue Crack Supplier
|
1A. U2
1B. Pearl Jam
3. Van Halen
03-10-2023, 02:38 PM
#8
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|
1A. Foo Fighters
1B. Duran Duran
2. U2
3. The Killers
So technically, U2 is actually my third band. But these would be the main four that have emerged over the years!
03-10-2023, 02:54 PM
#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
|
Pj
03-10-2023, 03:21 PM
#10
|
Refugee
|
Oasis
And then a bunch of third bands
03-10-2023, 03:30 PM
#11
|
Refugee
|
This was just my way to find out who the real fans of u2 are. You’re all on a different list now.
03-10-2023, 03:31 PM
#12
|
Refugee
|
I really love many bands named.
Counting crows has like 90% good songs of stuff they released. Crazy.
03-10-2023, 03:47 PM
#13
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
03-10-2023, 04:56 PM
#14
|
Blue Crack Supplier
|
03-10-2023, 05:35 PM
#15
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
I've also come to notice over time that people who are really into Counting Crows hold the "O" much longer when speaking the band name.
03-10-2023, 06:23 PM
#16
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
|
U2
REM
The Smiths
03-10-2023, 07:05 PM
#17
|
Refugee
|
Been on a huge REM kick lately.
Another band not mentioned yet that I have over 10 CDs (or I used too) was RHCP... Blood Sugar Sex Magix still one of my favorite albums...
And I assume we all love Nirvana.
03-10-2023, 07:06 PM
#18
|
Refugee
|
Check out Butch Walker if you never heard of him. Sure some of you have as you guys are music nerds.
03-10-2023, 07:08 PM
#19
|
Refugee
|
Quote:
Springsteen Born in the USA 1984 at age 6 was the first album I ever loved.
The Killers I like so much but I can't name the band members so I guess not that much and I only understand 4% of their lyrics.
03-10-2023, 07:26 PM
#20
|
Refugee
|
2nd favorite artist is really great artists doing U2.
