Second Favorite Artist - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Just the Bang and the Clatter
Reload this Page Second Favorite Artist
Click Here to Login
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old 03-10-2023, 09:57 AM   #1
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Second Favorite Artist
After U2 who is well number 2? I’m sure many of us like the same 10-20 big artists but is there a clear winner?

I think mine is Butch Walker. Seen him live with wife 4 or 5 times and he kills it.
__________________
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 11:00 AM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 71,879
Local Time: 08:10 PM
1A is U2, while 1B and 1C are Pearl Jam and Springsteen.

The Killers and Billy Joel occupy the 2A and 2B slots, as is the legal requirement of all children born on Long Island between 1973 and 1993.
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 11:37 AM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,021
Local Time: 07:10 PM
1. Biffy Clyro
2. U2
3. Foo Fighters
4. Pearl Jam
5. Tom Petty

I don't really see that list changing unless a new band comes around that slaps.
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 12:18 PM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: the teeth of the hydra
Posts: 22,695
Local Time: 08:10 PM
the verve
DaveC is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 12:21 PM   #5
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
U2inUtah's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: Utah
Posts: 3,462
Local Time: 06:10 PM
2. R.E.M.
3. Midnight Oil
U2inUtah is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 01:12 PM   #6
Refugee
 
LadySpinHead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Faraway, So Close
Posts: 1,771
Local Time: 07:10 PM
2. The Killers
3. Pearl Jam
LadySpinHead is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 02:00 PM   #7
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,416
Local Time: 08:10 PM
1A. U2
1B. Pearl Jam
3. Van Halen
Hewson is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 02:38 PM   #8
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
trevgreg's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Minnesota, USA
Posts: 3,681
Local Time: 07:10 PM
1A. Foo Fighters
1B. Duran Duran
2. U2
3. The Killers

So technically, U2 is actually my third band. But these would be the main four that have emerged over the years!
trevgreg is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 02:54 PM   #9
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Poughkeepsie, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,959
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Thumbs Up
Pj
MrPryck2U is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 03:21 PM   #10
Refugee
 
Bluer White's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: Maine
Posts: 2,468
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Oasis

And then a bunch of third bands
Bluer White is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 03:30 PM   #11
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
This was just my way to find out who the real fans of u2 are. You’re all on a different list now.
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 03:31 PM   #12
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
I really love many bands named.

Counting crows has like 90% good songs of stuff they released. Crazy.
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 03:47 PM   #13
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,021
Local Time: 07:10 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by clerks View Post
I really love many bands named.

Counting crows has like 90% good songs of stuff they released. Crazy.
My fiance and I recently got in a disagreement about the Black Crows being southern rock. She adamantly disagreed with me for a good 10 minutes until she realized that I was indeed talking about the Black Crows, not Counting Crows.
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 04:56 PM   #14
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,416
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Hewson is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 05:35 PM   #15
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,021
Local Time: 07:10 PM
I've also come to notice over time that people who are really into Counting Crows hold the "O" much longer when speaking the band name.
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 06:23 PM   #16
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 7,740
Local Time: 12:10 AM
U2
REM
The Smiths
womanfish is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 07:05 PM   #17
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Been on a huge REM kick lately.

Another band not mentioned yet that I have over 10 CDs (or I used too) was RHCP... Blood Sugar Sex Magix still one of my favorite albums...

And I assume we all love Nirvana.
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 07:06 PM   #18
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Check out Butch Walker if you never heard of him. Sure some of you have as you guys are music nerds.
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 07:08 PM   #19
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
1A is U2, while 1B and 1C are Pearl Jam and Springsteen.

The Killers and Billy Joel occupy the 2A and 2B slots, as is the legal requirement of all children born on Long Island between 1973 and 1993.
Billy Joel huge in my house too because he's a nice Jewish boy even though he to catholic school, but his parents were Jewish and OH VEY look at that face!

Springsteen Born in the USA 1984 at age 6 was the first album I ever loved.

The Killers I like so much but I can't name the band members so I guess not that much and I only understand 4% of their lyrics.
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 03-10-2023, 07:26 PM   #20
Refugee
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,098
Local Time: 08:10 PM


2nd favorite artist is really great artists doing U2.
__________________
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×