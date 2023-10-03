clerks Refugee



Join Date: Nov 2004 Location: NYC Posts: 2,098 Local Time: 08:10 PM

Quote: Headache in a Suitcase Originally Posted by 1A is U2, while 1B and 1C are Pearl Jam and Springsteen.



The Killers and Billy Joel occupy the 2A and 2B slots, as is the legal requirement of all children born on Long Island between 1973 and 1993.



Springsteen Born in the USA 1984 at age 6 was the first album I ever loved.



The Killers I like so much but I can't name the band members so I guess not that much and I only understand 4% of their lyrics. Billy Joel huge in my house too because he's a nice Jewish boy even though he to catholic school, but his parents were Jewish and OH VEY look at that face!Springsteen Born in the USA 1984 at age 6 was the first album I ever loved.The Killers I like so much but I can't name the band members so I guess not that much and I only understand 4% of their lyrics.