|Today, 02:50 PM
|#1
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 10,453
Random Music Talk CXXIX: Gump attends a concert
Seemingly years have passed since someone other than Cobbler has been mentioned in a title. And this thread is likely to last long enough for Gump to attend said concert in October.
