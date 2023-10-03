|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|03-10-2023, 07:33 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 2,124
Local Time: 03:00 PM
|
One Song To Make Someone a Fan
Which U2 song do you pick to make a 13 year old a fan who doesn't know them?__________________
Which Pearl Jam song?
Which The Killers song?
You get it...
|03-10-2023, 08:17 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 28,037
Local Time: 02:00 PM
|
Unknown Male 01 by Biffy Clyro__________________
|03-10-2023, 09:24 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 71,923
Local Time: 03:00 PM
|
I Posted In The Wrong Section Of The Forum by Clerks really made me a huge fan
|03-10-2023, 09:33 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 3,732
Local Time: 02:00 PM
|
Clerking Off
|03-11-2023, 09:14 AM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,420
Local Time: 03:00 PM
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|