New Guitar Bands
Alright - name those new or recent guitar bands you are all into these days. I feel guitar music is on the way back, and there’s some exciting bands on the horizon. My current favs:

- The Lathums

https://youtu.be/G5pW3u_0uTM

- Inhaler

https://youtu.be/vsgJasH83as

- Holy Holy

https://youtu.be/nV0Pv_3bq7w

- The Sherlocks

https://youtu.be/Q0g3vimCa10

- Blossoms

https://youtu.be/WBtVjjLtEY8

- Middle Kids

https://youtu.be/VchylRsWmcQ
×