ONE
love, blood, life
New Guitar Bands
Alright - name those new or recent guitar bands you are all into these days. I feel guitar music is on the way back, and there’s some exciting bands on the horizon. My current favs:
- The Lathums
https://youtu.be/G5pW3u_0uTM
- Inhaler
https://youtu.be/vsgJasH83as
- Holy Holy
https://youtu.be/nV0Pv_3bq7w
- The Sherlocks
https://youtu.be/Q0g3vimCa10
- Blossoms
https://youtu.be/WBtVjjLtEY8
- Middle Kids
https://youtu.be/VchylRsWmcQ
