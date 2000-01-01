dan_smee ONE

love, blood, life



https://youtu.be/VchylRsWmcQ Alright - name those new or recent guitar bands you are all into these days. I feel guitar music is on the way back, and there’s some exciting bands on the horizon. My current favs:- The Lathums- Inhaler- Holy Holy- The Sherlocks- Blossoms- Middle Kids