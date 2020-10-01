|01-10-2020, 10:24 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: May 2005
Location: FLA
Posts: 5,384
Local Time: 03:45 PM
|
Neil Peart RIP
I know many here aren't huge Rush fans like myself... But Rock and Roll lost a God this week RIP Neil Peart.. "Get on you're way Hit the open road theres magic at your fingers,"__________________
|01-11-2020, 12:01 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,423
Local Time: 03:45 PM
|
RIP.__________________
Cancer, as always, you suck.
|01-11-2020, 01:19 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:45 PM
|
he was born on the same day as my dad, which is messing with me a little bit today. fuck cancer.
neil peart is easily on the mount rushmore of rock drummers without question. the man had an absurd amount of influence on the art of drumming. rest in peace.
|01-11-2020, 04:51 AM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,566
Local Time: 04:45 PM
|
Fuck cancer. The man was a force of nature, an unreal drummer and one of the most intelligent lyricists out there.
He will be missed.
|01-11-2020, 07:34 AM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,349
Local Time: 03:45 PM
|
|01-11-2020, 07:35 PM
|#6
|
The Fly
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Califas, USA
Posts: 132
Local Time: 12:45 PM
|
The loss of a great drummer and lyricist. RIP Neil.
Support cancer research. Damn cancer
|01-12-2020, 01:51 AM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,637
Local Time: 12:45 PM
|
Just finished watching a concert video, since I never did see them live
__________________
|01-13-2020, 04:27 AM
|#8
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 66,999
Local Time: 12:45 PM
|
I've heard Limelight like half a dozen times over the past couple of days and enjoyed every second of it.
RIP Neil Peart, what a legend.
|01-14-2020, 10:50 AM
|#9
|
Babyface
Join Date: Jan 2020
Posts: 3
Local Time: 02:45 PM
|
Of all the deaths over the last few years, this has hit the hardest, moreso even than Bowie who was one of my first forays into music during the Aladdin Sane era.__________________
RIP Neil.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|