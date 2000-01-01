General New Wave Talk - U2 Feedback

Genre threads seem to do pretty OK, and I have a few things I wanted to talk about, so why not test the waters:


Anyways, over the years I've slowly been making my way through the Rate Your Music top 100 New Wave albums and I have to say I am shocked by the amount of Eastern European/USSR stuff on here that's just fantastic. There's always an issue with language barrier and music (I want to sing along!) but I'm glad I've got past things like that and can start enjoying bands like:









Additionally, I'd also like to discuss my new-found fascination with The The.

Where's Khan?
Additionally, I'd also like to discuss my new-found fascination with The The.
Greatest band name ever.
Greatest band name ever.
Ugh, I hate it. I hated when Preoccupations were "Women" as well. Terrible band names. Terrible.
Ugh, I hate it. I hated when Preoccupations were "Women" as well.

Is that the band Preoccupations formed out of? I did not know that. Public Strain is a great album.
Is that the band Preoccupations formed out of? I did not know that. Public Strain is a great album.
Yeah, they're not the *exact* same band, but that's where they came from. I just found out from Wiki that Women broke up because of an on-stage fight, so that's fun and very rock and roll:
https://pitchfork.com/news/40559-wom...shing-onstage/

ETA: The actual break-up and not indefinite hiatus occurred after the death of Chris Reimer, which I completely forgot about that.
